People working with personnel recalled the most indecent reasons for dismissal of employees. HR specialists share their experience shared in the AskReddit section of the Reddit forum.

One commenter shared a story about how an employee at an amusement park had to be fired.

One of the slot machine operators regularly exchanged big prizes for oral sex. He would take a break, get oral sex. Then a woman would come in and they would pretend she had won. They caught him handing out prizes, thinking he was flirting, but he proudly declared that he was exchanging them for oral sex. He was 17, the women were in their 30s, and the big bear toy prize was worth seven bucks tops. Pleasant_Bad924Reddit user

Many people have lost their jobs because they watched pornographic videos at work or participated in forwarding them to third parties.

Watching porn on my work computer and masturbating in my office. Oh yeah, the office with the see-through glass walls. Any-Establishment113Reddit user

Sex between employees in the workplace also became a reason for dismissal.

Two of our managers had sex in a portable toilet cubicle at a company charity event daftfunk1Reddit user

