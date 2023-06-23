“Lenta.ru” tells where the most discussed meme of June about the film about Ivanych came from

In June, Runet users began to vigorously discuss the domestic film with the swearing name “Zalupa Ivanycha”. Many of them showered praise on the picture, which tells about life in the Russian outback and, despite the repulsive title, has a very exciting plot and raises deep philosophical questions. Some even called the picture an underestimated gem of cinema. True, there was one nuance in this story: such a film does not actually exist, and all its details, including the title and cover, were invented by social media users. For fun, they wrote fake reviews about it, attributed famous filmmakers to saying about the film, and even published its soundtrack.

Origin of the meme

It is believed that the impetus for the birth of the whole universe based on a fictional film (and according to one version – a series) about a certain Ivanych was given by a single meme published on June 17 in the community in “In contact with” under the name Academy of Wasted Cinematographers.

The picture is a typical meme about the so-called bridges – buzzerswho treat the same things differently depending on where they were invented or made: they criticize everything domestic and admire everything foreign.

In the picture, a young man shows dissatisfaction when he sees an advertisement for the series, which, according to the image, was created with the support of the Russian Ministry of Culture and aired on the Rossiya 1 and Domashny channels. Below is a poster of the same series, but in muted colors and with the logos of popular online cinemas. “Metachthonic proto-thriller about abuse in the Russian outback,” reads the description. The second, more fashionable version of the story about Ivanovich delights the young man

Image: Academy of Wasted Cinematographists on VKontakte. Original photo: Viktor Drachev

In the comments to the post, subscribers of the Academy of Wasted Cinematographers even argued a little about how fair this meme is. “Wow, it turns out that design and reputation are important, who would have thought”, “Objectively, it has become better, at least somewhere zoomers are rummaging around,” said users who did not agree with the message of the post about a nearby zoomer.

The basis for the poster and the meme was a photograph depicting a company of people of mature and elderly age, gathered at the table and celebrating something near the house, which is not of the most solid appearance. The author of the picture, as users found out Twitter, — Belarusian photographer Viktor Drachev. Frame was made them in 2007 in the village of Tulgovichi, Gomel region, located in the 30-kilometer exclusion zone around the Chernobyl nuclear power plant. In 2010, a photograph of a feast along with other photographs from the series “Chernobyl zone. 20 years later” took Grand Prix at the “Press Photo of Belarus” contest.

Ivanych’s Universe

It is not yet known how Drachev reacted to the fact that his photograph, hardly taken with the aim of amusing anyone, became the basis for ambiguous folk art. Nevertheless, the meme quickly went viral on social networks. The most popular were pictures in which the authors imagined how various popular bloggers would cover the story of Ivanych on their channels. For example, in memes film blogger Yevgeny Bazhenov, aka BadComedian, compares the film with the famous “Leviathan” by Andrei Zvyagintsev. Yuri Dud (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents) interviews the same Ivanych.

In addition, social media users included Dmitry Goblin Puchkov, film critic Anton Dolin (included by the Ministry of Justice in the register of foreign agents), who allegedly called the fictitious work the main film of the decade, as well as a number of political bloggers. At the same time, the memes also showed stereotypical portraits of typical viewers of these influencers.

Further more. Meme authors submitted Screenshot of a fake Wikipedia page about the movie. It claims that the film was shot in 2023 and was even shown at the Cannes Film Festival. According to the same fake screenshot allegedly from an article by RIA Novosti, in Cannes, the picture gifted seven minutes of applause.

Image: Scratchy eyes Telegram channel See also Why is Macron opposed to the construction of a gas pipeline from the Iberian Peninsula to all of Europe?

“A wildly tense film, it has excellent dialogues, periodically the plot gives unironically sharp turns”, “Overrated film: empty, tortured, dull moralizing”, “Just a plagiarism from the well-known in narrow circles Spanish drama “Jorge Peppers” of 1973. Our filmmakers, as always, can’t come up with anything of their own, ”other users joked Twitter. Many have compared the fictional film to the similar fictional film The Potters, which was laughed at on the internet in 2022.

Related materials:

Gradually, the lines between reality and fiction became more and more blurred. The film has a full review on YouTube , in which the author explains the phenomenon of the picture for five minutes to sad music and Balabanov’s views. According to him, this film is “an exciting everyday thriller that reveals the life of the inhabitants of the Russian hinterland and penetrates into the darkest corners of human psychology.” Edition “Disgusting Men” published an absolutely serious-looking review, emphasizing that the film offers a unique look at the life of the Russian hinterland and at the same time is somewhat reminiscent of the crime films directed by Guy Ritchie.

The plot of the picture develops around the already elderly Ivan, known in the village as Zalupa Ivanych – he was given such a nickname for his wayward and stubborn character. He lives with his wife Marina and his second cousin, a former bandit Vasya, who was sent to the village for correction. But suddenly their world is turned upside down when Ivan finds an old chest full of diamonds in his garden. podcast “Disgusting Men”

In addition, users published the soundtrack of the film, posters for its adaptation from Netflix and reviews of world celebrities, including filmmakers – all this, of course, was also completely fictional. It turned out that the master Martin Scorsese picture did not appreciatebut the game designer Hideo Kojima, on the contrary, ranked her to your favorite Russian films.

Although in the end the meme about the picture about the mysterious resident of the Russian provinces got an absurd connotation, moving away from its original meaning, many users still interpret it as irony on young people. “This is a meme that makes fun of how easy it is for the current generation to sell the same product that they make fun of just by changing the label and catching up with the hype,” explained in Twitter.

Who are poriji

The word “porridge” (from the English porridge – “oatmeal”), which is sarcastically called young people who despise everything domestic and love foreign, even when it comes to the same objects and phenomena, has been used in Runet since about 2020. It all started with a photograph of an ordinary-looking oatmeal porridge, which was labeled “oatmeal with raspberries” on the menu of a Moscow cafe. The frame fell into the hands of a meme lover, and an image appeared on the Dvach imageboard, in which a typical zoomer is sad at the sight of ordinary oatmeal with berries, but rejoices at seeing exactly the same dish called “oatmeal porridge with raspberries”.

“This is not a barbecue, this is a barbecue”, “Not a bum, but a downshifter,” users of “Dvacha” joked in the comments. And soon new memes appeared on this topic, in which porridge is indignant at ordinary dumplings and is delighted with their Japanese counterpart gyoza, prefers American pancakes to Shrovetide pancakes, and a sandwich to an ordinary sausage sandwich. The trend was also extended to inedible phenomena: a vegetable garden against plant space, a collective farm against open air coworking, a shopping bag against a shopper. In addition, zoomer in memes worshiped the nature of foreign countries, but considered the same Russian species ugly.

In Runet, the word “porage” also began to be used as an insult, which is usually used to indicate the opponent’s infantility and low level of erudition. It is often used in conjunction with the word “soy” – in slang, as a rule, they refer to men who, according to users, lack masculinity and who worship everything modern and fashionable. At the same time, sometimes the word “porage” can be used in relation to all buzzers in principle, and without obvious negative connotations.