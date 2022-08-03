For fans of frikandellen television (Temptation Island, The Bachelor) there’s some juicy drama to enjoy every day. For F1 fans it is rarer. So if something happens, the enthusiasts turn up en masse. The collective creativity then results in a lot of genius inhakers.

Just a quick note for those who have just crawled out from under a rock: Alpine reported on Twitter last night that junior driver Oscar Piastri will drive for the French team next year. He would replace Alonso, who in turn replaces Vettel. Vettel is retiring.

However, Piastri denies that he has signed with Alpine. He does not provide further explanation, but according to rumors, Piastri would have set his sights on a seat at McLaren. This will undoubtedly get a tail, but for now we can enjoy the best reactions to the Alpine-Piastri debacle.

It started with the announcement of Alpine

2023 driver lineup confirmed: Esteban Ocon Oscar Piastri After four years as part of the Renault and Alpine family, Reserve Driver Oscar Piastri is promoted to a race seat alongside Esteban Ocon starting from 2023. pic.twitter.com/4Fvy0kaPn7 — BWT Alpine F1 Team (@AlpineF1Team) August 2, 2022

But according to Piastri he was not informed

I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year. — Oscar Piastri (@OscarPiastri) August 2, 2022

Dutch driver Richard Verschoor sees his chance

Mercedes puts a dime in the bag

All of F1 twt rn: pic.twitter.com/py40WnYyOd — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) August 2, 2022

And then the comments pour in

What if it was Carlos Sainz?

Piastri moving like Carlos Sainz pic.twitter.com/HKJ0wqF1cu — greta gerwig stan acc (@florence_pewpew) August 2, 2022

Even The Sims get involved

not now honey, mommy is following alpine and oscar piastri drama on twitter pic.twitter.com/sszJUzalir — ana¹⁶₅₅ (@formulaanas) August 2, 2022

A visualization of the debacle

How Piastri would have reacted