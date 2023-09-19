Russian fashion model Irina Shayk took part in the Mowalola brand show at London Fashion Week and was criticized online. The corresponding comments appeared on her Instagram page (the social network is prohibited in the Russian Federation; belongs to the Meta corporation, which is recognized as extremist in Russia and is banned).

It is known that the 37-year-old celebrity tried on a tight-fitting satin dress. Makeup artists did her makeup with a black eye. In addition, Shayk wore an oversized sweater with the image of hip-hop artist Tupac Shakur, who was accused of sexual assault in 1995.

Subscribers criticized the model’s appearance on the catwalk in the comments under the publication. “Since when did domestic violence become fashionable?”, “Encouraging physical violence is so low,” “Is this romanticization or support for victims of domestic violence? It’s not clear”, “Explain what the idea of ​​such makeup is? It’s very interesting to understand the designer’s philosophy,” “Something looks dubious,” they said.

In November 2022, the Spanish luxury brand Balenciaga published photographs dedicated to the new gift collection Gift Shop. They showed preschool children holding teddy bears in their hands. Users of social networks noticed lace thongs, leather belts with spikes and metal chains on the bears. They accused creative director Demna Gvasalia of promoting pedophilia and called on the public to boycott the brand.