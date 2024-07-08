American actor and film producer Brad Pitt has delighted fans with his appearance in new photos online. The corresponding shots are published by Daily Mail.

The 60-year-old actor was photographed on a film set in London. The star was dressed in cream-colored tapered trousers and a light long-sleeved shirt, unbuttoned at the chest. He also chose light-colored boots and sunglasses.

Related materials:

Fans praised Pitt’s appearance in the comments under the article. “Still a very handsome and youthful man!”, “He’s gorgeous”, “He has gorgeous hair”, “How can this man be 60? Okay, I know he’s had his appearance worked on, but he looks amazing”, “He’s gorgeous”, they wrote.

In February, Brad Pitt made his first public appearance since the plastic surgery rumors. The 60-year-old actor attended the premiere of the film Bob Marley: One Love at the Regency Village Theater in Los Angeles. At the event, he posed for photographers with the film’s lead actor Kingsley Ben-Adir.