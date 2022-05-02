Farewell to a celebrity country music singer known and loved all over the world Naomi Judd died at the age of 76. The announcement of her disappearance was given by the daughters of the Grammy winner with the group The Judds, created together with her daughter Wynonna, who together with her sister Ashley greeted her singer mother forever.

Today we sisters have experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to her mental illness. We are in pieces. We are going through deep pain and we know that because we have loved her, she has been loved by her audience of her. We are in unknown territory.

Naomi Judd died at the age of 76 near Nashville, Tennessee, United States of America, as added by her husband and fellow singer. Larry Strickland. The partner said nothing more will be said about his death, asking for privacy for his family in this time of deep mourning.

The investiture ceremony of the Country Music Hall of Fame for The Judds, as had been planned for some time. Hall of Fame chief executive Kyle Young commented on the sad news:

Naomi has overcome incredible adversities to reach an important place in the history of music. Her triumphant life story overshadows today’s tragic news. Her family has asked to continue with official entry into the Judds Hall of Fame on Sunday. We will do it, with heavy hearts and thoughtful minds. The music of Naomi and her daughter Wynonna will last.

Naomi Judd is dead, the world says goodbye to the famous country singer

Diana Ellen Judd, known as Naomi Judd, was born in Ashland, Kentucky on January 11, 1946. And she died in Nashville on April 30, 2022. Mother of actress Ashley Judd, along with other daughter Wynonna Judd from 1983 to 2011 he was part of the country duo The Judds.

He had recently reported suffering from depressionpanic attacks, suicidal tendencies, which she tried to cure with therapies that caused her edema, alopecia and tremors.