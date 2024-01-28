IWF suspended 16 Russians, world champion Alexander Ivanov included in the list

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has suspended 16 Russian weightlifters. This is reported by TASS.

The reason was LIMS data from the Moscow anti-doping laboratory. The list includes two-time world champion Alexander Ivanov, whom the International Olympic Committee (IOC) in 2016, after re-checking his doping test, stripped him of the silver medal at the 2012 Olympics.

In August 2023, Russian athletes were not allowed to participate in the World Championships. President of the Russian Weightlifting Federation Maxim Agapitov said that athletes were forced to sign discriminatory declarations, which the athletes refused.

The admission of Russians to competitions under the auspices of the IWF became known on May 12. To obtain neutral status, athletes must confirm the absence of ties with the armed forces, state security agencies, and also prove that they have never previously expressed support for the events in Ukraine.