The International Weightlifting Federation denied the Russians admission to the 2023 World Cup

The International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) has denied all Russians access to the 2023 World Championships in Saudi Riyadh. This is reported on website organizations.

Athletes could take part in the tournament, which will be held from 4 to 17 September. It is noted that the IWF Executive Committee approved the list of neutral athletes, which included 12 Belarusian weightlifters.

On May 20, the IWF announced that Russian and Belarusian weightlifters refused to sign a declaration in order to participate in the Grand Prix stage in Cuba and would miss the competition. This tournament is a qualifying tournament for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

The admission of Russians to competitions under the auspices of the IWF became known on May 12. To obtain neutral status, athletes must confirm the absence of ties with the armed forces, state security agencies, and also prove that they have never previously spoken out in support of events in Ukraine.