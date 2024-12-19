The International University of Andalusia (UNIA) has honored Dune, a golden retriever who has made history by becoming the first therapy dog ​​to teach in its classrooms. The institution wanted to give tribute with a commemorative plaqueplaced in Classroom 2 of the Jabalquinto Palace, at the Antonio Machado headquarters in Baeza (Jaén), where he worked for years as part of the Master’s Degree in Animal Assisted Intervention (IAA) with his guide, David Ordóñez.

Dune passed away last February after a career of more than a decade dedicated to helping people with health problems, learning difficulties or at risk of social exclusion. During this time, she left a mark on those with whom she worked and also on the future professionals of the master’s degree, who learned with her and from her, under the tutelage of her caregiver, coordinator and teacher of the program.

“This is an example of what dogs contribute to society and, in this case, to education,” explains Ordóñez, who is also the author of the books Puppies and Living happily with my dog ​​(both from the Pinolia publishing house). inspired by his relationship with Dune. “Not only has he brought benefits to the people he has interacted with, but he has also created a unique environment in the classroom, enriching learning in a way that only a dog like her could achieve.”

The tribute event took place last November, with the participation of José Manuel Castro Jiménez, director of the Antonio Machado headquarters, students of the master’s degree, university workers and Dune’s relatives, who shared memories and emotions around his figure. The plaque, now present in the classroom where he accompanied David Ordóñez so many times, immortalizes the impact that Dune has had on the university community.

“Dune will always be in our memory thanks to this plaque, to the memory of all of us who knew her and to the books I have written inspired by her and our relationship,” concludes David Ordóñez.





A recognition that transcends Dune

“The fact that they give recognition to a dog at a public university is very relevant, since it is not common for commemorative plaques of this type to be placed,” reflects David Ordóñez, who considers that this tribute goes far beyond what personal: “This transcends Dune being my canine companion and focuses on the fact that there are animals that contribute a lot to societyin this case in the university environment. Dune has not only accompanied students, she has served as an example and became one more at the university: she greeted everyone, workers, students… and ended up winning the hearts of many.”

For David Ordóñez, the placement of this plaque makes visible a work that, on many occasions, goes unnoticed: “There are many dogs that, whether in universities or in therapeutic interventions with animals, are accompanying people so that they feel better and However, that dog work remains invisible. They are contributing to society, but we do not pay them in the same currency. Recognitions like this highlight what they really do.“, he concludes, excited by a recognition that leaves a legacy for the educational community and for the work of so many dogs that, like Dune, transform lives every day.

Dune, who died at the age of 11, has been immortalized in the tribute plaque that hangs at the International University of Andalusia. Loaned