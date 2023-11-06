GUATEMALA CITY — Stan Burton wandered through the Guatemalan factory like someone searching for buried treasure.

His company, Columbia Sportswear, had long relied on plants in Asia to make its clothing, but that seemed increasingly precarious. A trade war undermined the benefits of using Chinese factories to keep Americans supplied with windbreakers and fleece sweaters. The pandemic’s disruptions had exposed the dangers of relying on container ships to transport goods across the Pacific.

As director of apparel manufacturing at Columbia, Burton, 52, was exploring factories in Central America to bridge the gap between the brand’s manufacturing operations and customers in the United States.

He visited Zuntex Apparel, a factory in Guatemala City that was already making modest quantities of Columbia hoodies and fishing shirts. Could you handle a significantly larger order?

When Burton reached the back of the massive plant, he gaped at a series of Italian-made machines capable of printing elaborate designs on clothing.

“That’s a major league setup!” Burton exclaimed. “There’s nothing we could ask for that they couldn’t do.”

Colombia’s reconnaissance trip to Central America reflects a realignment of international trade as geopolitical forces push multinational companies to reduce their dependence on distant factories. It also attests to the lessons of the pandemic: after an extraordinary shortage of products, major brands are eager to facilitate the replenishment of their stocks.

Mexico has been the main beneficiary of the change, attracting investment from companies eager to manufacture near American customers. This year, Mexico surpassed China as the United States’ largest trading partner. Now, Central America appears well positioned to attract apparel manufacturers. Under the terms of a trade agreement, clothing made in factories in the region can be exported to the United States duty-free if the yarn is produced in American factories or in Central America.

Portland, Oregon-based Columbia has relied on factories in Vietnam and Bangladesh in recent years to supply U.S. customers. Central America today represents only 7 percent of its global production, a share that could double in the next three to five years.

Southwest of Guatemala City, the Texpasa factory is located in an industrial park among the jungle.

Texpasa, a joint venture between local investors and a North Carolina company, was conceived to take advantage of the Central American Free Trade Agreement, which the US Congress enacted in 2005. It supplies fabrics to regional garment factories that export to USA.

In a conference room, Columbia executives watched a presentation on the factory’s expansion plans. Below, there were 180 machines arranged on the factory floor, capable of weaving threads into fabrics, dyeing them, and treating them to obtain the desired texture.

“We are starting to see more and more in the region better types of fabrics and yarns, creativity in spinning that you see in Asia,” said Raúl López-Ibáñez, a factory executive. “We’re not there yet, but we’re on our way.”

He and the other Texpasa executives emphasized the benefits of accessibility to US cotton producers—an alternative to suppliers in Asia.

Burton was impressed by the expansion, but was eager to pick up the pace.

“They may have to accelerate their schedule,” he told his counterparts at Texpasa.

By: PETER S. GOODMAN