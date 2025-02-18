The 160 International Technology Centers established in Catalonia They generated a economic impact of 2,879 million euros and occupied a 34,869 workers In 2024, 22% more than during the previous year, according to a report presented on Tuesday by the Foundation Mobile World Capital (MWcapital).

This has been explained at a press conference the Secretary of Digital Policies of the Generalitat, Maria Galindo; The deputy mayor of the City of Barcelona Jordi Valls; The Mwcapital CEO, Francesc Fajulaand the director of Talent Digital, Jordi Arrufí.

On average, each HUB generated 18 million eurosand the sectors with the greatest presence of companies were those dedicated to IT development (21%), video games (14%), business services (12%), health (11%) and mobility (10%), and 70% of the total contributed to the development of ‘Deep Tech’ technologies and more than half developed artificial intelligence solutions (AI).

According to Fajula, the sector has experienced “exponential” growth in the last five years, and ten years ago there were 36 hubs International Technological established in Catalonia, the first being the one of the American multinational HP in Sant Cugat del Vallès (Barcelona) in 1985.

In this sense, the report predicts a growth of 26% for the coming years and that the number of jobs increases up to 42,752 in 2026.

13 new ‘hubs’ in a year

During the past year they were created 13 new projectswhich supposed 263 new jobs and an economic impact of about 22 million euros, and Galindo has stressed that 88% of the companies that were established had the support of the Generalitat, through the Acció office.

The countries that invested in Catalonia were the United States, Germany, France, and the United Kingdom, and Arrufí has ​​detailed that English projects have registered greater penetration in the Catalan market in recent years most likely as a result of Brexit.

Asked about the disappearance of hubsFajula explained that during the past year no center was closed, but that there was some fusion and acquisition. Arrufí has ​​detailed that 16% of the nodes made divestments.

The talent magnet

The factors that promoted the implementation in Catalonia were the Qualified talent of the area (39%), the previous presence of the parent company (38%) and the quality of life (10%), and 76%of the centers chose to have the headquarters in the city of Barcelona, ​​being its metropolitan area The second most chosen option.

In this sense, Valls explained that the main cities with which Barcelona competed were Madrid (21%), Lisbon (16%), London (16%) and Paris (13%), and celebrated that the Mobile World Congress ( MWC) is an “instrument” that promotes the choice of Barcelona.

On average, each HUB He registered 235 workers and the most demanded profiles were programming engineers, consultants and cybersecurity experts, being a highly masculinized sector with 70% men in staff.