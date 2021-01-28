Today, Thursday, a team of World Health Organization experts emerged from quarantine in Wuhan, China, to start a field investigation into the origin of the emerging corona virus that causes Covid-19 disease, which continues to spread throughout the world.

After undergoing a two-week quarantine in a hotel in the city of Wuhan in central China, where the epidemic appeared more than a year ago, more than ten members of the World Health Organization team took a bus that took them to another facility of a large international organization.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry indicated that they will be able to participate in seminars and make field visits.

White House spokeswoman Jane Saki said yesterday, Wednesday, that the United States supports “an international investigation that, in our opinion, must be clear and in-depth,” noting that Washington “will assess the credibility of the investigation report upon completion.”

The investigation begins at a time when the epidemic is becoming more and more deadly, with a new daily record number of deaths reaching more than 18,000 yesterday, Wednesday.

In total, the epidemic has killed at least 2.17 million people and infected more than 100.8 million people since late December 2019, according to a toll prepared today, Thursday.