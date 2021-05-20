For the sixth consecutive month, and with greater force in April, rising international prices – the so-called “tailwind”– It brought more than US $ 3 billion additional to exporters and in this way, to the Central Bank.

The explanation is that the prices of the products that Argentina exports, especially soybeans and other “commodities” come from rising at a rate much higher than the prices of imports. And that improvement in foreign trade prices, which began in November 2020, increasingly produces what it calls “Gain from the terms of trade.”

In these first four months of 2021, exports surpassed imports by US $ 4,001 million. Almost 60% of this trade surplus is explained by the fact that export prices rose more (+ 16.3%) than the prices of imports (+ 3.1%).

So, if during January-April the same prices had been registered as in 2020, now the trade surplus would be only US $ 1,530 million instead of US $ 4,001 million.

To this difference of almost US $ 2,500 million must be added the almost US $ 500 million of the “exchange earnings“of November and December.

This trade surplus, aided by better international prices, largely allowed the four-month period the Central Bank could buy US $ 3,638 million in the market.

Soy explains much of that difference. INDEC says that “in this four-month period, exports of the main products related to soybeans and their by-products totaled 6,980 million dollars, with a rise of 82.1% in interannual terms (3,146 million dollars) ”.

Greater quantities were exported (+ 29.3%) but export prices rose an impressive 40.4%.

“Regarding prices, those corresponding to all products increased: soybean oil (48.6%); soybeans, excluded for sowing (46.6%); flour and pellets from soybean oil extraction (37.7%); and biodiesel and its blends (22.3%) ”. adds the INDEC report.

What started in November-December of last year as a breeze, is now a “tail wind” that blows very hard. Only in April the exchange gain was US $ 899 million –record of the last 6 months– when in December 2020 it had been barely US $ 140 million.

In April, the trade surplus was US $ 1,410 million. According to INDEC, “the export price index had a rise of greater magnitude (+ 25.2%) than the import price index (+ 5.8%)”. And if the April 2020 prices had prevailed, the trade balance would have shown a surplus of US $ 491 million instead of US $ 1,410 million.

However, the “trade gain” could be superior because INDEC indicates that “the value of exports for April 2021 was provisionally estimated because 17.2% of the customs documentation made official during this month is still pending; it was neither fulfilled nor annulled ”.

In any case, from the end of May, the decrease in meat exports will also begin to be noticed, as a result of the prohibition set by the government.

