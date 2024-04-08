The international stars who are rumored to come to Liga MX in the summer

For years the potential market of the Liga MX has been that of the south of the continent, however, for some time now, after the Gignac effect, several teams have done everything possible to sign quality players with international renown and for the future. next market, some figures are already being linked with a future in Mexico.
A guy with superlative talent but who for years has been slowed down by injuries. Now, his contract with Liverpool ends and he is already on America's interest table.
A veteran of a thousand battles but with a high level of reliability, the Spaniard, as a full-back or centre-back, is a guy who is a tough nut to crack on the brand. He has a contract with Atlético de Madrid, but in Mexico his names are already valued.
The Jamaican has done something for years that is not easy to maintain and always perform positively within the Premier League. He ends his contract with West Ham United and in the north of Mexico he is an alternative that is gaining weight.
The French striker, one of the best scorers of all time in Ligue 1, is a guy of great caliber despite his age. He is not only synonymous with goals, but also has finesse and quality in his left foot to create play around him.
One of the many disappointments that Manchester United has had for years. Likewise, his contract is almost over and after years of failure, there is no intention of renewing it, thus, in Liga MX they consider that the level of failure in the Premier League can have a lot of profitability in Mexico.
A guy who understands perfectly what it is to play in Mexico. It is a one hundred percent accomplished fact that he will leave Betis at the end of the season, although he is at the bottom of this list as there are high-level clubs in Europe that could stop his return to Liga MX.
