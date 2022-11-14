Young filmmakers from 40 countries will take part in the competition. The 42nd festival will take place in the year of a significant event in the world of cinema – the 90th anniversary of the birth of Andrei Tarkovsky. The 18th International Theater Competition will also take place within the framework of the festival.

The second, international stage of the 42nd VGIK International Student Festival has opened in Moscow. It will be attended by representatives of 40 countries, 46 film schools. Young filmmakers from all over the world submitted 184 entries, of which 62 films were selected.

The Chairman of the State Duma of the Russian Federation Vyacheslav Volodin and Advisor to the President of the Russian Federation for Culture and Art Vladimir Tolstoy sent greetings to the participants of the festival. Viacheslav Volodin noted that the festival “opens up new opportunities for creative youth, helps novice filmmakers realize their dreams… is distinguished by a warm, friendly atmosphere, annually pleases the audience with high-quality, interesting films, determines the main trends in the development of domestic cinema.” Vladimir Tolstoy called the VGIK festival “the youngest in spirit and one of the longest-lived” among Russian film festivals. According to him, the festival allows you to see the future of Russian and world cinema. Vladimir Tolstoy wished the participants and organizers of the festival “a long and bright life in art.”

The Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation Olga Lyubimova also greeted the participants of the festival: “Many well-known filmmakers have taken their first professional steps at this show… Exchange of experience, search for new artistic solutions, establishment of creative ties – all this is an integral part of the forum. Numerous venues from Kamchatka to Kaliningrad will present a lot of bright works. I wish all participants good luck and success.” The VGIK International Student Festival is held by the All-Russian State University of Cinematography. S.A. Gerasimov, Producer Center “VGIK-Debut”, ANO “Creative Studio” STELLA “with the support of the Ministry of Culture of the Russian Federation, the Presidential Fund for Cultural Initiatives and the Government of Moscow. The participants of the second stage represent the cultural and cinematographic traditions of different continents: Europe, Asia, North and South America, Africa. Young African filmmakers joined the festival for the first time last year, and this time the jury will again evaluate the works of authors from Kenya, Uganda, Morocco, Ethiopia, and Senegal. As well as those films that were shot by young authors from the UK, Germany, Belgium, Canada, Switzerland, Belarus, Azerbaijan, Croatia, Colombia, China, India, Iran, Israel, Kazakhstan …

Russia in the second stage of the festival will be represented by five authors. On October 17–28, the first, Russian stage was held, in which representatives of creative workshops, faculties and departments of VGIK, Higher Courses of VGIK and the College of Cinema, branches in Irkutsk, Sergiev Posad, and Rostov-on-Don took part. Among their works, the jury, chaired by director Pyotr Buslov, noted five films. The Grand Prix was awarded to director Nikita Kravchuk for the film The Knight (workshop of V.I. Khotinenko). The award for the best work of a director in a feature film was awarded to Raul Heydarov with the film “Bebia, babua, Anzorik, me and mother” (workshop of A.K. Kotta and V.K. Kotta). Arina Proshina-Kulik was recognized as the best director of a non-fiction film with the work “Anna Ardova. Little plays” (workshop of S.V. Miroshnichenko, S.L. Zonova). Vsevolod Bulavkin was named the best animation director (the film “The Visionary”, workshop of I.A. Pshenichnaya), the best multimedia director of the jury was Ksenia Martynova (the film “They Didn’t Talk”, workshop of V.A. Azeev).

The fate of the main awards of the festival will be determined by the jury of the international stage, it was headed by Firdavs Abdukhalikov, Director General of the Cinematography Agency of the Republic of Uzbekistan and the International Film Festival in Tashkent (Uzbekistan). Well-known foreign producers and cinematographers will help him evaluate the works of the contestants, such as Hong Sangwu, adviser for the cinema of Russia and Central Asia at the Busan International Film Festival (South Korea), Irina Margolina, screenwriter, producer and film director (Russia), Majid Esmaili, General Director of the Museum of Cinematography of the Islamic Republic of Iran (Iran), Ulusoy Nilay, Professor of Bahcesehir University (Turkey), Vladimir Karachevsky, Director of Belarusfilm (Belarus).

Student films, in addition to VGIK, will also be shown in 31 regions: from the Far East and Siberia to the regions of the Central, Northwestern and Southern federal districts. Traditionally, within the framework of the VGIK festival, the International Theater Competition will be held for the eighteenth time. Leading theater schools in Russia and other countries will present their performances there. The work of the jury of the theater festival this year is headed by Honored Artist of the Russian Federation Alexander Marin (Russia), with the participation of Timofey Ilyevsky, chief director of the Brest Academic Drama Theater (Belarus) and Anastasia Stezhko (Russia), theater and film actress, Marina Korostyleva, head of programs “Main role” and “Arts Council” on the TV channel “Culture” (Russia and George Zhivadinovich Grgur, theater and film actor (Serbia). The 42nd festival will be held in the year of a significant event in the world of cinema – the 90th anniversary of the birth of Andrei Tarkovsky, whose will be presented in a retrospective as part of a special program.Participants and guests of the festival will see the films “There will be no layoffs today” (with an appeal from the son of A.A. Tarkovsky) and “Andrei Rublev” (with a performance by N.P. Burlyaev). On November 18, an exhibition dedicated to the work of Andrei Tarkovsky will be open, it will present materials from the archives of the VGIK directing department and the cinema museum.

As part of the special program of the festival, master classes by jury members Alexander Marin and Irina Margolina are also planned. There will be screenings of films “On the Exhale” and “The Adventures of Little Bakhi” and meetings with their authors, directors Rinat Makhmudov and Alexander Galibin.