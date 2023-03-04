His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, blessed the Emirati astronaut, Sultan Al Neyadi, for his arrival at the International Space Station.

His Highness said in a post on the social networking site “Twitter”: “Congratulations on your arrival, Sultan.. and we thank God for your safety. All the Emirates and Arabs stand with you as you start your mission from inside the International Space Station. We were counting the seconds and we were looking forward to recording a new achievement that carries Zayed’s ambition.

The Emirati astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi and the crew of the Crew-6 mission successfully arrived, at 11 am yesterday, Friday, at the International Space Station, after a journey that took more than 25 hours to the station, where the station crew welcomed him in Arabic, as the first Arab astronaut to arrive in space. A long-term mission. After Al-Neyadi’s arrival, he sent a message in Arabic from inside the International Space Station, in which he said that he had passed the first stage of his journey into space, thanking the leadership, as well as his father, mother and family. He said, “This mission is the beginning that will be followed by steps mighty in the future,” adding that “space is a wide field, and the UAE is making great strides in this field, and is ready to cooperate with other countries to explore space.”

Al-Neyadi continued, “Our participation in a long-term mission, this time, carries a humanitarian message, and seeks to provide knowledge that serves all humanity.”

Hamad Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, congratulated the astronauts on their safe arrival at the International Space Station, saying, “Your mission is the cornerstone of cooperation between the United Arab Emirates, SpaceX and the US Space Agency.”

He also sent a message to the astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi, in which he said, “Our confidence in you is great.. Today you do not represent the Emirates only, but represent all Arabs, because your mission will be the beginning of long-term trips to space for the Arabs.”

He added: «Always remember the word of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, that the homeland and the people of the Emirates are all with you, and in this mission we embody the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, that after Hazza Al Mansouri, there will be queues to complete the mission of Zayed’s ambition .. We wish you and your team All the best.. May God protect you and return safely to the homeland.

The Space Mission Control Center at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center followed the moments of the entry of astronaut Sultan Al Neyadi to the International Space Station, and the previous arrangements.

And the US space agency (NASA) stated that before arriving at the International Station, the propulsion engines on board the Dragon spacecraft began ignition operations with the aim of approaching the station, and after the vehicle reached the docking axis at a distance of 220 meters in front of the station, the vehicle obtained approval to dock with the station. space international.

After that, the process began to ensure that there was no leakage between the Dragon spacecraft and the International Space Station, then the spacecraft was opened for Sultan Al Neyadi and the mission crew to enter the space station in historic moments, as the crew of the crew-6 mission took memorial photos with the crew of the crew-5 mission upon their entry. station.

NASA reported that the Dragon vehicle carrying the mission crew docked at the International Station, while the station was 260 miles above the Indian Ocean, off the eastern coast of Somalia.

And she pointed out that “the docking was a little delayed, after the mission teams completed troubleshooting the wrong anchoring hook sensor in the Dragon vehicle, as the (NASA) and (SpaceX) teams verified that all the anchoring hooks were in the appropriate configuration, and (SpaceX) developed a bypass.” software for the sensor that allowed the docking process to complete successfully.

According to NASA, the Crew-6 mission team will join the Expedition 68 crew consisting of NASA astronauts Frank Rubio, Nicole Mann and Josh Cassada, in addition to Koichi Wakata of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), and astronauts at Roscosmos. Sergey Prokopyev, Dmitry Petlin and Anna Kikina; For a short period, the number of crew on the space station will increase to 11 people until the departure of Crew-5.

For his part, Saif Al Neyadi, Sultan’s father, sent a message of thanks on his Twitter page, to “everyone who sent, called, or called for Sultan, good luck, and I thank all the people of the Emirates and residents, and I thank everyone who sent or called from the Emirates and outside it.. God bless you.” All of you and save your children ».

The second mission of the United Arab Emirates to send Emirati astronauts to the International Space Station was launched from Complex No. 39A at Cape Canaveral Space Base at the NASA Kennedy Space Center in Florida, where the launch took place the day before yesterday, at 9:34. Morning UAE time.

While on the International Space Station, the Crew 6 crew will be able to watch the arrival of cargo spacecraft, including the SpaceX Dragon and Progress cargo vehicles, and they will also have the opportunity to welcome the astronauts of the Axiom 2 mission and the crew of the flight test mission. Orbital from Boeing.

Crew-6 astronauts will conduct several scientific experiments, some of which will include new scientific research to prepare for human missions outside low Earth orbit, and then benefit from their results in various life sciences on Earth.

The crew’s experiments include studies of how certain materials burn in microgravity, tissue chip research on heart, brain and cartilage function, and a survey that will collect microbial samples from outside the space station.

According to NASA, these experiments are a specific set of more than 200 scientific experiments and technical demonstrations that will be conducted during the mission. Mission 68/69 also includes work on installing the final parts of iRosa, which are the solar panels that are installed at the station. space, in addition to conducting experiments and scientific research.

During the mission, Sultan Al Neyadi will conduct 19 scientific experiments, in cooperation with NASA, the European Space Agency, the Canadian Space Agency, the National Center for Space Studies in France, and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA), covering a range of areas, most notably the cardiovascular system and back pain. , testing and experimentation of techniques, epigenetics, the immune system, fluid sciences, botanicals, and materials, as well as the study of sleep and radiation.

The mission will also include an educational and awareness program in order to inspire the next generation of scientists and researchers. The Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Center has selected two research projects from the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences. The first project will focus on assessing the impact of the microgravity environment in space on the interaction between the heart and the position of the body.

The second project will study oral and dental cells on Earth in a microgravity environment. A number of students and researchers will participate in the two projects, to ensure capacity development and qualify a new generation of scientists.

It is noteworthy that the “Zayed 2 ambition” mission is part of the UAE Astronaut Program that is managed by the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center, and it is one of the projects funded by the Information and Communications Technology Fund of the Communications and Digital Government Authority, which aims to support research. and development in the information and communication technology sector.

• 25 hours spent by the lead and crew-6 crew until arrival.