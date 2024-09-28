“Match TV”: The International Skating Union has extended the suspension of Russians

The International Skating Union (ISU) has extended the suspension of Russian athletes from international tournaments. This became known “Match TV”.

According to the source, the decision was made at an ISU meeting, which took place in Lausanne, Switzerland. It is noted that the issue of the return of Russians was considered, but no decision was made on admission.

Earlier it became known that the ISU Council would consider the return of Russians to the world stage for the first time in a year. If a positive decision is made, domestic athletes would be able to take part in international tournaments starting next season.

Russian figure skaters were banned from competing in tournaments under the auspices of the ISU in March 2022. The last major start for domestic athletes was the 2022 Olympic Games in Beijing.