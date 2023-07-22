After difficult negotiations that took hours, the Council of the International Seabed Authority, meeting in Jamaica two weeks ago, confirmed in a decision on Friday evening “its intention to continue developing” these rules “with a view to adopting them at the thirtieth session of the body” in 2025.

Mexico’s Juan Jose Gonzalez Mijares, president of the 36-nation council, said the date was a “guiding goal”.

The council, which so far issues only exploration contracts, has been working for a decade on a mining law that is supposed to regulate the potential extraction of deep seabed minerals in areas outside national jurisdictions under its control.

But there is still a lot of work to do to come up with a text, which leads to a legal vacuum since a deadline expired a few days ago.

And since July 9, any country can apply for an exploitation contract on behalf of a company it sponsors after a provision triggered in 2021 expires by the small Pacific island nation of Nauru, which is demanding the adoption of a mining law in the next two years.

“We are no longer in the scenario of what will happen if, but now what will happen,” said Nauruan ambassador Margot Day during the meeting, noting that her government will request “soon” an extraction contract for Nauru Ocean Resources, which is affiliated with the Canadian metals company, The Metals Company.

Council members are divided on the interpretation of the provision, but ocean conservationists worry about a possible green light for industrial exploitation. And they were not reassured Friday.

The council reiterated that no commercial exploitation “should take place” before a mining law is in place, but has not yet been able to decide on a process for reviewing a contract application in the absence of mining rules.

“This roadmap, which is being negotiated behind closed doors, does not reflect the growing concerns and opposition to” deep-sea mining, said Sophia Tsinikli, speaking on behalf of the Deep Sea Conservation Alliance, which includes NGOs as well as Greenpeace and the World Wide Fund for Nature.

Tsinikli condemned the “pressure to speed up the adoption” of the rules, stressing that “a request for exploitation can be submitted at any time,” so “announcing a suspension of operations of this kind is urgent and necessary.”

Next week, the international body and its 167 member countries will discuss for the first time a “precautionary pause” that has been supported by about twenty countries, including France, Chile and Brazil.