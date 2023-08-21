The wait is over for him Callao International Festival. Four years had to pass for the chalacos They will celebrate their anniversary as is traditional: to the rhythm of salsa. The emblematic Miguel Grau Stadium was chosen for hundreds to vibrate to the beat of the clave.

The doors of the stadium opened at 1:00 pm and the locals were in charge of preparing the first attendees for what would be a night full of flavor. Among the first artists were the girls from Son Tentación, Maryto and her salsón, Engernerth Tapia and Jeinson Manuel.

Brunella Torpoco in Callao. Photo: Karla Cruz / The Republic

Late at night the Bembe orchestra entered. It was unimaginable, on the other hand, a chalaco salsa event in which the popular orchestra was not present. Zaperoko. The classic panther made her appearance on stage with her contagious rhythm to the sound of ‘La revancha’, ‘Mala mujer’ and, of course, ‘Chim pum Callao’. Waving a Peruvian flag, the Resistencia Salsa del Callao withdrew to give way to one of the promises of the genre: Álvaro Rod.

The surprise did not wait. Peruvian salsa expressed its deepest nostalgia when the young singer-songwriter was accompanied by Willy Rivera and Antonio Cartagena. “You are the king of the seas, you are the most beautiful port, you are the beautiful port”, they sang in unison with the audience.

A real party was put together when Amy Gutiérrez entered, full of sparkles and colors to interpret ‘Vamos a escape’, along with Álvaro. The youth went crazy with the most viral steps on TikTok by ‘JP, el Chamaco’. The international scene was looming and Brunella Torpoco, Callao’s favorite daughter, was in charge of warming up the night with a salsa cover of Rocío Ducal’s classic, ‘Gata bajo la lluvia’.

Amy Gutiérrez and Alvaro Rod sing at a musical event in Callao. Photo: Karla Cruz / The Republic

Whoa, whoa, whoa, sauce!

The festival, which brought the most emblematic international salsa singers of the genre, fulfilled that night. Hilderamo, from Venezuela, opened the stars with the sensual song ‘La primera vez’ and, curiously, it was her first time on chalaco stages. He said that he had previously been visiting inmates in the prison. “Yesterday I was visiting the jail. Greetings to 8”, said the author of ‘I woke up with you’.

The countdown started. Twelve o’clock on August 20 and it was official, the constitutional province turned 187 years old and a full stadium sang “Happy Birthday” to it, surrounded by confetti and a harmonious play of lights that came out of the stage.

tribute night

The rumba came from Puerto Rico with Moncho Rivera and a well-deserved tribute to the Sonero Mayor, his uncle Ismael Rivera. “You will give me a tour, it’s the second time I’m here, but my dream is to visit all the neighborhoods,” he told the audience after singing “Las caras lindas.”

Fresh from New York, the Moreno Brothers permeated the stadium with an unstoppable flavor. “I came to Callao to enjoy”, they said while performing their best hits: ‘Quimbombo’, ‘A man is looking for a woman’, ‘My heart got tired’. All from his album ‘To make your life happy’.

Moncho Rivera present at the concert. Photo: Karla Cruz / The Republic

Frankie Ruiz is still present in the hearts of Peruvians thanks to the tribute brought by Viti Ruiz, the nephew of the well-remembered Puerto Rican singer. Along with him, they revived the emotions of the salsa singers of yesteryear with ‘Caricias prohibidas’, ‘Desnúdate mujer’, ‘La cura’ and, of course, ‘Mi libertad’. “I’ve been there before, to sponsor a rapper who later became famous. I kicked Andy V Oh, my God! ”, He expressed between laughs from the audience. The heat took over him and taking off his shirt, he revealed his Sport Boys club shirt. The porteños shouted with emotion.

It took time to wait, but it was worth it. The festival could not come to an end in any other way than with a flourish and the presence of the Sonero de la juventud, Víctor Manuelle. The artist dazzled the crowd with ‘What would have become of me’, ‘If you kiss me’, ‘Pity me’ and with musical material from Cuba on stage with a cover of ‘El águila de Manolito’ and ‘Simonet y his blunderbuss’. “I want to thank my fans for the love and affection,” he expressed. “Chum pum Callao”, he would say to increase the burst of his presentation.

