Like the Spanish press, foreign newspapers reflect in the reports of the Super Cup final the enormous superiority of Barcelona over Real Madrid, reflected in an incontestable result (2-5) and title.

«Despite Mbappé, Barça slaps Real Madrid: Despite a good Kylian Mbappé, Barça defeated Real Madrid again. “Two monumental slaps in a Clásico, 78 days apart, are undoubtedly too many for Real Madrid and its leaders, with their notorious impatience.”

‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’ (Italy)

«Mbappé deceives Real, then Barça hits Ancelotti“An incredible match, the hundredth title in Barcelona’s history, lightning is coming for Ancelotti.”

‘The Guardian’ (England)

«Barcelona thrashes Real Madrid in a chaotic classic: ‘I don’t know what’s happening with the classics, but lately they’re a little crazy,’ Carlo Ancelotti had said and here’s another one. There had been 35 goals in the last 10 meetings between these two great rivals and there were seven more in the final of the Spanish Super Cup.









‘A Bola’ (Portugal)

«The humiliating celebration of Barcelona’s goal in a memorable ‘Clásico’: Real Madrid never had a response to the Catalan offensive avalanche, which did whatever it wanted with the opposing defense.”

‘Olé’ (Argentina)

«Super champion: Barcelona beat Madrid 5-2 and established itself in Arabia. What a beating they gave to Real Madrid. The Arab night seemed to be favorable to the whites, who found the advantage in Mbappé. However, that was just an oasis in a desert of football and Blaugrana show that showed that, with youth and rebellion, it was enough for them to lift the Spanish Super Cup against the white stars.

‘Lance’ (Brazil)

«Raphinha’s historic performance“Barcelona beat Real Madrid 5-2 and became champion of the Spanish Super Cup for the 15th time in history, with two goals and an authentic spectacle from Raphinha.”

‘Sport Bild’ (Germany)

«Barça humiliates Madrid: Seven goals, a red card, spectacular scenes almost every minute and, in the end, coach Hansi Flick’s first title with FC Barcelona! »

‘ESPN’ (United States)

«Barcelona is crowned with an exhibition from another era: Hansi Flick’s Barcelona already knows how to celebrate titles. The first Spanish trophy of the season fell to Barça in a Clásico that will go down in the books due to the result, the form, the substance, its protagonists and the disbelief of Real Madrid, who could not imagine when Kylian Mbappé overtook them in the score that would end up losing, yes, by 2-5.