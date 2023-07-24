Large headlines of the international press have devoted ample space on their front pages to the general elections held on Sunday in Spain. Most highlight the absence of net winners, the fall of the extreme right and the character of Pedro Sánchez as a “political survivor”.

Financial Times. The electoral result in Spain was the opening news of the British newspaper this Monday morning, with a global audience. The main piece analyzes how Pedro Sánchez managed to put together “a strong resistance against the alliance between the PP and the extreme right” despite the forecasts; highlights “the stony face” of Alberto Núñez Feijóo when going out on the balcony of the Genoa headquarters and recalls part of the Vox campaign “denying climate change, opposing Muslim immigrants, questioning violence against women and wanting to repeal the laws that defend the rights of the LGTBI collective”. In a second analytical article entitled “The mistakes of the right helped Pedro Sánchez to stop the advance of Vox in Spain”, the Financial Times remember that the weeks before the general elections, the agreements between the PP and Vox provided real examples of what that coalition meant “and many voters did not like what they saw.” Among these examples they cite the prohibition of LGTBI flags and cultural censorship.

The Guardian. The British newspaper headlines with political uncertainty after the PP did not achieve “the expected majority” and highlights “the fears” generated in Spain by the fact that the extreme right could enter the Government for the first time “since the country regained democracy after Franco’s death.”

The New York Times. The American newspaper headlines that the inconclusive result on Sunday leads Spain to “a political mess.” It highlights, like other international headlines, “the collapse” of the extreme right after a few weeks where it seemed that it was going to enter the Government of Spain, which seemed “vaccinated against extremes since the end of the Franco regime.” In addition, he describes Feijóo’s speech in Genoa as “clearly defensive”, arguing that it would be an “anomaly” if he could not govern the list with the most votes and that this would tarnish Spain’s reputation abroad. “Sánchez, a political survivor of the first order,” adds the article, “once again defied expectations.” The newspaper reports that, during his term, the Prime Minister managed to “keep inflation low, reduce tensions with separatists in Catalonia, and increase the rate of economic growth, pensions, and the minimum wage.”

Le Monde. “Feijóo still wants to believe.” Thus begins the chronicle of the French newspaper on the elections in Spain. “But music and confetti don’t fool many people. On the balcony, the smiles of the conservative leaders are forced and the faces are serious, ”adds his correspondent. The newspaper also blames the previous agreements of the PP with Vox, the censorship of films and plays and the attitude of the extreme right party towards crimes of sexist violence as the factors that led to the fall of Vox and the insufficient victory of the PP.

Sueddeutsche Zeitung. The German newspaper headlines “The Spanish reinforce the center” and highlights that “the turn to the right has probably been avoided”.

