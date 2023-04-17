The International Paralympic Committee announced the possibility of admitting Russia at any time

The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) spoke about the possible admission of the Russian team. The words of the head of the organization Andrew Parsons leads Inside the Games.

“We will have a general assembly at the end of September this year. We will decide whether it will be an extension of the suspension or its removal, we will see, ”Parsons said. The head of the organization noted that the decision of the General Assembly will not be final, and it can be reviewed at any time, but this will require an extraordinary meeting.

On April 14, Parsons confirmed that the Russian suspension would continue to apply. He stressed that the recommendation of the International Olympic Committee on the return of Russians to tournaments in a neutral status does not apply to the Paralympic movement. In response, the Russian Paralympic Committee sent an open letter to the UN, calling what is happening discrimination of athletes with disabilities on a national basis.

The membership of Russia and Belarus in the IPC was suspended on November 16, 2022.