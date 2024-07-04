Paris (dpa)

The International Olympic Committee denied any move to cancel or postpone the Summer Olympic Games “Paris 2024” due to the political situation in France, indicating that these allegations are part of a misinformation campaign.

Press reports indicated that the President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, is concerned after the far-right National Rally party, led by Marine Le Pen, won the first round of the general elections in France, before the second round is held next Sunday.

Le Point magazine reported that Bach would decide in mid-July whether the Olympic Games would be held on their scheduled date – July 26 to August 11 – but the International Olympic Committee quickly denied this.

“This is clearly part of an ongoing disinformation campaign against France, the IOC, its President and the Olympic Games, without any factual basis whatsoever,” the IOC said in a statement.

“The IOC President and the entire Olympic Movement look forward with great anticipation to an excellent Olympic Games in Paris 2024,” she added.

The Olympic organising committee has vowed to investigate the origin of the reports, with Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera calling the reports “false and inappropriate”.