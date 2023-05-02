Genoa – There will be a new one Women’s Motorcycle World Championship in addition to the classic MotoGP and Superbike appointments. The sporting event will be active between April and March 2024. This was announced last Saturday during a press conference at the Spanish MotoGP Grand Prix by Dorna Sports and the International Motorcycling Federation.

The Fim Women’s World Championship it will be played over six rounds in Europe and will see one-make bikes racing. It is not yet known by which manufacturers and with which directives the motorcycles will be produced. The start date was chosen to coincide with the 120th anniversary of the birth of the FIM in 1904. The races will take place within the framework of the Superbike World Championship.

“We thought about it a lot following the popular demand. As we already do in motocross, enduro and trial, we are starting a women’s world championship – said the president of FIM Jorge Viegas – The goal is to have women from all over the world. It’s a championship where we want women to be professionals, as in MotoGP. It is not a promotional move or an intermediate step. It is the final stage. We want the athletes who run here to make a living from this.”

Fim motorcycle racing have already celebrated a women’s world champion. It was Ana Carrasco who made her history by winning the Supersport 300 World Championship in 2018 against her male colleagues.

The results obtained in the recent past by several girls on two wheels they convinced the federation to form a new professional women’s championship. An event that is not a springboard to help improve gender diversity in existing series such as MotoGP and World SBK.

“We think the best way to start racing is when everyone has the same conditions – explained Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta – We are trying to reach the best women in the world. We think that if at the beginning of the championship there was already competition between brands, between teams and between people who have more money, we wouldn’t look at who is the best female rider in the world.”

“It is clear that we need to increase the percentage of female riders in racing – explained Dorna World Sbk boss Gregorio Lavilla – The women’s World Championship could help to improve the talent potential of these athletes. The goal is to take gender factors out of this equation. We’ll see how to proceed from there.”