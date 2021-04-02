The “International Monetary” warns of social unrest due to “Corona”

The International Monetary Fund warned in a report that inequality exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic could erode people’s confidence in their governments and lead to social unrest.

The Fund said in its report that “the Covid-19 pandemic has exacerbated the manifestations of inequality and poverty that existed before its occurrence, and also demonstrated the importance of social safety nets.”

The report, published in preparation for the Spring Meetings, added that “the pandemic has also revealed unequal access to basic services – such as health care, high-quality education, and digital infrastructure – which, in turn, may cause income gaps to persist, generation after generation.”

The report warned that the repercussions could be long-term, especially for children and youth from poorer families.

The Fund also noted that the rapid digitization caused by the pandemic is making it difficult for low-skilled workers to find work.

The Washington-based financial institution pointed out that under these circumstances, “societies may witness polarization, deteriorate confidence in the government, or cause social unrest,” adding that “these factors complicate policy formulation and pose risks to the stability and functioning of society.”

“Governments should provide everyone with a fair dose” of access to basic services, the report added, in a metaphorical reference to the vaccination campaign against Covid-19.

In its report, the Fund stated that the outbreak of the Coronavirus has reduced public treasury resources worldwide, but nevertheless many countries should increase their public spending and rationalize this spending.

The report also recommends supporting low-income countries that face “tremendous challenges.”

According to the report’s authors, “In order to achieve the sustainable development goals, including providing access to basic services by 2030, it will require $ 3 trillion for 121 emerging economies and low-income developing countries”, or 2.6% of the estimated global GDP by this horizon. .