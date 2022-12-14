The Director General’s remarks came on the sidelines of a seminar on a fund recently established by the Financial Authority, at a time when the second largest economic power is suffering from an increase in Covid infections, after easing restrictions to contain the epidemic after nearly three years of imposing them.

Georgieva said that while the “zero Covid” policy had severely damaged the country’s economy, “the easing of restrictions will create some difficulties in the coming months.”

She pointed out that this matter is due to the inevitable surge in injuries, and the consequent impediment to the inability of more people to join the labor market.

But Georgieva said that “it is likely that China will pass this matter in the second quarter of the year,” adding, “There may be some improvement in terms of growth prospects.”

Last week, the Chinese health authorities announced a general easing of health restrictions after angry demonstrations, hoping to revive the world’s second largest economy after it was stifled by the “zero Covid” policy.

Among the main measures taken are the cessation of systematic and large-scale PCR testing campaigns, the possibility of requiring self-quarantine at home for mild and asymptomatic injuries, and the reduction of quarantine procedures.

The International Monetary Fund had lowered its forecast for Chinese growth in October of this year to 3.2 percent, the lowest rate in decades, expecting the rate to rise next year to 4.4 percent.

“But it is very likely that we will lower our forecasts for the growth of the Chinese economy for the years 2022 and 2023,” Georgieva said.

And Georgieva had said at the end of last September that the International Monetary Fund might lower its growth forecasts in China due to the strict “zero Covid” policy, which impedes economic activity and sparks protests.

“While we expect growth of 3.2 percent for this year and 4.4 percent for next year in China, there is a possibility, in this period of great uncertainty, that we may We have to revise these expectations downward.”

And she considered that “there are two factors behind this slowdown in growth: restrictions related to Covid and difficulties in the real estate sector,” which has faced a series of bankruptcies of developers and difficulties in completing projects.