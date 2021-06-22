He added that more than 100 member countries of the Fund pledged to provide more than 1.415 billion dollars in financing that would enable the settlement of Sudan’s arrears to the Fund.

Sudan is implementing reforms in anticipation of canceling most of its debt, amounting to at least $50 billion, through the Heavily Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) initiative.

On June 28, the IMF Board of Directors will take a decision on whether Sudan has reached the “crisis point” contained in the program.

This development comes as the Sudanese Ministry of Finance said, on Tuesday, that Sudan has canceled the customs exchange rate used in calculating import duties, which is the last step in the process of devaluing its local currency.

It also represented the last major step in an accelerated reform program monitored by the International Monetary Fund that Sudan is implementing in order to obtain debt relief and attract new financing.

Earlier this month, Sudan completely eliminated subsidies for gasoline and diesel, and in February devalued its currency and launched a policy of flexible orbit floating.

The customs exchange rate, which was last set at 20 Sudanese pounds to the dollar, was used to value imports in order to calculate import duties.

Today, the official exchange rate of the Sudanese pound reached 438 pounds to the dollar, although the price on the black market was about 465 pounds.

He blames the reforms for driving up prices, with inflation rising in May to 379 percent. And the prices of imported cars increased in the past few days in anticipation of this decision.

The ministry said that it reassures citizens that this policy will not cause a rise in the prices of imported basic commodities or the prices of agricultural or industrial inputs.

It added that it has reduced import duties in general and that the reduction is up to zero for some basic commodities.

“We conducted a commodity-by-commodity review,” a ministry official told Reuters, noting that duties on basic commodities such as cooking oil had fallen from 40% to 3%, while the impact of the policy would lead to higher prices for some non-essential goods.

When Sudan devalued its currency in February, officials said some imports would be restricted in order to tackle the country’s huge trade deficit.