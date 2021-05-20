After President Alberto Fernández said that he wanted to sign an agreement with the International Monetary Fund soon, the organization expressed caution: he reiterated that they continue to work “constructively” with Argentina, but that regarding the deadlines “There are no specific news.” What’s more, defended the agency’s surcharge policy, a mechanism that our country seeks for the Fund to eliminate.

At a press conference in Washington, IMF Communications Director Gerry Rice answered some questions about our country. The executive director of the organization, Kristalina Georgieva met last week with President Fernández in Rome, within the framework of a seminar at the Vatican, and there the head of La Rosada raised some of the Argentine claims, which included the request for a reduction in the interest surcharge that the agency usually applies to extended facility loans, such as the one granted to our country in 2018.

Georgieva said that she “took note” of that latest claim and that she would refer it to the Fund’s board of directors.

Upon returning from Rome, Fernández said in an interview with C5N: “I want to agree with the IMF as soon as I can, It is not that we are procrastinating. Many speculate whether it has to be before or after the elections, and that is not what is in dispute for us. Agreeing with the Fund is necessary, the problem is how ”.

Rice was asked about these statements by Fernández and about the expectation that an agreement would be reached soon. “Regarding the deadlines, I do not have specific dates ”, the spokesman said. “There was a very important meeting between the director and the President and they are continuing the talks in a constructive way. I have nothing more specific to say about it ”.

Rice also avoided responding to the political situation faced by Minister Martín Guzmán (the Argentine official who negotiates with the Fund), who is suffering attacks from the harshest Kirchnerism regarding some points of his economic program. “I have nothing to say about the political events in Argentina, I have no comment on that. The minister was part of the talks last week and continues to be our interlocutor in the country ”, Rice said.

The spokesperson was also consulted about Fernández’s request that the interest surcharges applied to countries that have extended facility loans like ours be reduced. For this year, Argentina’s surcharge, 2 percentage points above the rate, is equivalent to about US $ 950 million.

“It was the subject of conversations between Kristalina Georgieva and Fernández and the managing director said that she took note of the request for a policy reform on surcharges. He said that he would go to consult the member countries on the matter. It was a very important statement, ”Rice said.

The official explained that the surcharges “are an important part of what we call the risk analysis framework because it allows the Fund to continue to play the role of global lender in times of crisis. Lsurcharges help to strengthen the Fund’s balance sheet, allowing us to continue to provide financial assistance at low rates to members who need it, when they are excluded from capital markets or when they face incredibly high interest rates. There the IMF can help. “

“It is important to provide this context on surcharges. They are paid only when the outstanding credit of a country is very considerable and prolonged and the size increases when it is extended, “he said.

He added that the reduction of surcharges “It is not a decision that the Fund’s management can make. It is a decision of the member countries as they are reflected in the executive board. That is why Georgieva is going to consult the member countries ”, without giving further details.

Rice also did not advance on a possible mission to Argentina for the revision of Article IV, a habitual practice of the Fund that serves to supervise in the field and in depth the progress of the economies of the countries. “I have no news regarding the deadlines for Article IV or for the new program. The talks are taking place in a constructive manner and I will bring you more updates on Article IV and the program as the days go on. “

Washington. Correspondent