The International Monetary Fund issued a $7.5 billion loan tranche to Argentina.

The IMF’s executive board announced the deal in Washington on Wednesday. “Today, the Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund completed the fifth and sixth reviews of the 30-month Extended Fund Facility for Argentina. The Board’s decision enables the immediate disbursement of approximately $7.5 billion,” the IMF said in a statement.

The Fund stated that Argentina had not been able to make the agreed budget adjustments. However, new targets such as increasing central bank reserves and more fiscal discipline could have been agreed upon. And the economy ministry in Buenos Aires has to pass more than half of the newly disbursed money to other creditors, La Nacion reported.