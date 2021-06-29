After agreeing to Sudan’s eligibility for debt relief through the Enhanced Heavily Indebted Poor Countries Initiative, Carol Baker, the IMF’s chief of mission for Sudan, said during a conference call that the Fund decided to write off $1.4 billion of the country’s outstanding debt arrears..

She added that the Fund also agreed to grant Sudan a loan of $2.47 billion, to be implemented over three years and three months, under the “Extended Credit Facility.”“.

The Fund indicated in a statement that the decisions issued by the Fund in favor of Sudan “will help this country strengthen its economic resilience, promote stronger and inclusive growth, reduce poverty, and raise living standards” in it..

The Extended Credit Facility provides financial assistance to countries with chronic balance of payments difficulties..

In return for this aid package, the Sudanese authorities will have to focus their reforms on “continuous strengthening of public finances and the social safety net” and on improving governance to foster private sector-led growth..

The fund said in its statement that it also expects “greater independence for the central bank and the adoption of a framework for an effective monetary policy.”“.

The United States was quick to welcome the decision of the International Financial Institution, describing it as historic.

“This is a historic moment for Sudan and its people,” US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said in a statement, noting that the United States was one of the first countries to support the normalization of Sudan’s relations with international financial institutions to help it obtain debt relief..

The statement indicated that the United States contributed 120 million dollars to finance the write-off of Sudanese arrears owed to the International Monetary Fund.