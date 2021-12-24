A statement issued by the Washington-based fund said that its Executive Board had approved a “temporary increase” to the limits to the use of its resources under the emergency financing instruments until June 2023.

The Fund stressed that the decision guarantees “continuous access” for member states to the IMF’s emergency financing programs in the event of urgent problems in the balance of payments, according to “AFP”.

The advantages of the emergency financing program include the Rapid Credit Facility, which is an interest-free program available to low-income countries, and the Rapid Financing Instrument available to all members of the Fund.

Funds can be disbursed very quickly to help Member States implement emergency response policies.

The Executive Board also agreed to reduce all other temporarily increased access limits to pre-pandemic levels with effect from January 1, 2022.

The International Monetary Fund said Monday that it had approved the fifth and final round of debt relief under a program aimed at helping the poorest countries cope with COVID-19.

And the IMF had previously provided, in April 2020, when the first wave of infections and deaths from the Corona virus hit the world, facilities for countries to access such assistance, including raising the level of financing that countries can obtain.

These programs have already been extended twice, in September 2020 and last March.