Pakistan and the IMF reached a staff level agreement late last month to provide much-needed funding to the cash-strapped country.

Pakistan’s economy, the world’s fifth-most populous country, is in a balance-of-payments crisis as it tries to service its massive foreign debt, after months of political chaos kept out any potential foreign investment.

The rate of inflation skyrocketed and the exchange rate of the rupee collapsed and the country could no longer pay its imports, causing a sharp decline in industrial production.