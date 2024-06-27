Ceriale, the International Mediterranean Festival returns to the Peagna amphitheater



Ceriale – It will start on July 2nd the second edition of the International Mediterranean Festival, which will take place until 13 August in the evocative setting of the Carlo Vacca Amphitheater in Peagna, a characteristic village in the municipality of Ceriale, the main supporter of the event.

The Festival, conceived and organized by the founding members of Melisma Aps, Monica Romanisiosinger and theatre director from Loano, who returned to her beloved Liguria after ten years of work experience in Parisian theatres, and the multi-instrumentalist, as well as artistic director of the Festival, Mauro Perego De Salviathe first graduate of flamenco singing in Italy, originally from Rapallo, but who boasts an international artistic career as a flautist, saxophonist and singer specialized in the flamenco jazz language, in various parts of the world, from Mexico to the United States, from China to Australia , and then spent about ten years in Seville, where he met and collaborated intensely with leading artists from the world of flamenco.

The Festival will be inaugurated by the well-known traditional music group “The three sisters”, with their new musical show inspired by all the Italian songs dedicated to our Mediterranean sea.

There will be international guests such as “El Mawi de Cadiz”Andalusian singer and dancer who will perform in the evening dedicated to flamenco and Mirna Kassis, a well-known Syrian singer who will close the Festival with a journey into the sounds of the Middle Eastern Mediterranean. But also Elisa dal Corsoa young and talented singer from Piacenza, very well-known and appreciated in Italian theatres.

The Festival will develop on 8 appointments evening sessions with free entry linked to the sounds and instruments typical of the Mediterranean, with contemporary influences. From “Vulcana” a theatrical recital of dialogue between two cultures of southern Italy, Sicilian and Campania, with Maria Piscopo and Francesco Salvadore, to a journey between Italy and South America guided by the accordion of the well-known Genoese musician Filippo Gambetta; from the Flamenca Night to an evening dedicated to the women of the Resistance with the Genoese artist duo Simona Ugolotti and Praux.

The program also includes a dance and sound workshop around the tammurriate campana by the artist Maria Piscopo and a workshop for children on building musical instruments with recycled materials that becomes a real show where 4 superheroes take the fate of the planet to heart, by the Laboratorio Ripercussioni Sociali.

To accompany the festival, tapas and mediterranean dishes for members of Melisma Aps. The membership card, valid for one year, including insurance coverage during events, costs 10 euros per family unit.

A festival strongly desired by the administration of the Municipality of Ceriale, which unites Music, Art and Hinterland, to revalue the village of Peagna and create an opportunity for meeting, exchange and entertainment around our Mediterranean.