The international mediator at meetings between PSOE and Junts, Francisco Galindo, He has asked those of Carles Puigdemont to consider withdrawing the issue of trust To the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, before the scenario that opens in the coming weeks, with the “most sensitive” issues worked so far.

“A rupture of space would mean a difficult setback that would stop these advances, that my verifier function prevents me from revealing but not knowing,” he has written in a statement signed this Saturday from Cartagena (Colombia) in Catalan and Spanish.

Galindo admits that “Some of the points have not been materialized” of the political agreement between both formations, but has assured that there have been, textually, mutual efforts for significant advances.

Junts will gather his executive on Monday to decide whether he withdraws his non -law proposition in Congress to discuss whether the president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, must undergo a matter of trust, after the request of the international mediator.









Junts will announce your decision on Monday

The independence training will bring together its executive and its general secretary, Jordi Turull, Jordi Turull, will leave at 11.00 at a press conference to announce the decision before the media.

Junts sent the call to the media and sources of the party this Sunday, they point out that “today we are not going to communicate anything because this is a debate that requires time” to point out that the decision will be taken this Monday behind closed doors.

Known sources of the meeting held this Friday in Switzerland indicate to Servimedia that both delegations are about to close the agreement on the transfer of immigration competition to Catalonia, What includes border surveillance by the Mossos d’Esquadra. However, PSOE and Junts dealt with the point on the proposition not of the law to discuss the issue of trust.

Socialist sources admitted in private this week that Junts would take it with PP already vox, but government sources insisted at first that this measure could sit a “dangerous precedent” for the rest of the parliamentary forces and refused in resounding be approved.

In this meeting, the positions disagreed. And after this last appointment, The international mediator has had to take action on the matter With this statement in which it emphasizes that "it is a real fact that today have not materialized some of the points where there is political agreement between the two parties, a fact that has motivated one of the parties, together, there are presented a non -law proposition to ask President Pedro Sánchez to undergo a matter of trust before the Congress of Deputies ».

However, Galindo also pointed out that “the works that have been developed in my presence have allowed to verify the existing differences, the difficulties to overcome and mutual efforts to try to reach significant agreements and advances.”

Therefore, Galindo said he is aware «of the political transcendence that can behave the approval of that initiative Parliamentary for the negotiation process “, so he asked Juns” to consider withdrawing such a proposal before the scenario that opens in the coming weeks in relation to the most sensitive issues that have been working to date. “

