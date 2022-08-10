Starting today, Wednesday, August 10, 2022, a very busy week begins for the teams of the Liga MX Femenil, and above all a very important week because it will host four historic events between teams of the Liga MX Femenil and teams from abroad in which There will be four unprecedented duels where there will be Mexican representation at the international level.
The Sacred Flock will face the Inter Milan team in what will be the first confrontation between a Liga MX Femenil team against an Italian team, therefore, there is much expectation for this match that will be played this August 10 at 7:30 p.m. at Brownsville Sports Park in Texas.
The felines signed an alliance with the recently arrived Los Angeles team and it didn’t take long to make this agreement known with a couple of friendly matches that both teams will play. The first of them will be this August 10, 2022 at 9:00 p.m. at the Banc of California Stadium and the second will be next year when Angel City visits the University Stadium.
The Eagles were invited to The Women’s Cup, being the first time that a Mexican team is taken into account for said tournament and in which great international teams always attend. On this occasion, América received the opportunity and will face Tottenham this Sunday, August 14 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lynn Family Stadium.
Finally, and to close the week, Rayadas was invited to the International Champions Cup and will visit the great Providence Park, in Portland, to face the powerful Portland Thorns team that commands a lot of respect at home. This match will be played next Wednesday, August 17, 2022 at 6:00 p.m.
#international #matches #Liga #Femenil #teams
Leave a Reply