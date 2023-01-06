And presented the International Labor Organization in a report, on Friday, the effects of working time on the performance of companies and the balance between professional life and private life.

John Messinger, the main author of the study, confirmed that the report shows that if the lessons learned from the Covid-19 crisis are applied and the way in which working hours are organized is scrutinized, it is possible to reach a scenario that is beneficial to all by improving the performance of companies and achieving a balance between professional and private life in the country. same time.

The report examined the measures taken by the government and companies to respond to the COVID-19 crisis, in order to contribute to maintaining the operation of various departments and protecting jobs.

The report found that increasing the number of workers working fewer hours helped prevent job losses.

The organization considered that the measures taken during the Covid-19 crisis provide new evidence that giving workers more flexibility over how, where and when they work can be positive for themselves and for companies and contribute, for example, to increased productivity.

Restricting flexibility entails significant costs, including in terms of increased employment, the ILO said in a statement.

The report stresses that there is “a large number of evidence showing that policies aimed at achieving a balance between work and personal life lead to significant gains for companies, and this supports the idea that such policies are indeed a scenario that benefits both employers and employees.”

Although remote work contributes to preserving jobs and providing a new framework for employee independence, it requires regulation in order to limit its potential negative effects, according to the International Labor Organization, through policies based on the right not to work continuously.