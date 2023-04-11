The Cruz Azul team continues in the fight for the first 8 places in the Clausura 2023 general table. So far, the cement companies are in eighth place with 21 units, and despite the fact that the regular phase has not yet ended, in In recent days, stove football has been gaining strength.
With the arrival of coach Ricardo Ferretti to the sky-blue team, he began working with the squad he found and which was partly structured by the strategist ‘Potro’ Gutiérrez. Although “Tuca” has made use of his proven experience and has taken the team out of the last places, and in fact, he will seek to make a “clean” for the following semester.
According to information from TUDNthe Machine does not give up and will again go to the striker’s charge Radamel Falcaco. In the last leg market they tried to get their services, however, the signing ended up falling off at the last moment.
Likewise, the official source is the journalist Ekrem Konurwho reported on Cruz Azul’s interest in being able to hire the current Rayo Vallecano footballer.
The 37-year-old Colombian has a market price of 2 million euros, an amount that Cruz Azul would have no problem paying for his services. Also, this time the negotiations could be in favor of the Mexican team, since the ‘Tiger’ is in the final stretch of his career and ends his contract with Vallecas in the summer.
