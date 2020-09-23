The International Judo Federation (IJF) announced today that it has decided to cancel the Tokyo Grand Slam, which was to be held from December 11 to 13, due to the uncertainty of the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“In view of the continuing uncertainty that still exists around the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to taking into account the fact that Japan is the host country of the Olympic Games, the IJF should be more cautious when planning events in Japan.” the federation said in a statement posted on its website.

The IJF decided to cancel the event, and not postpone it, because there are already other federation events and national competitions scheduled from early 2021, he explained.

The federation yes he will continue with the preparations for the organization of the Budapest Grand Slam, scheduled for October 23-25, pending approval from the Hungarian government; and the Zagreb Grand Prix, scheduled from October 30 to November 1.

“The most important role of the International Judo Federation, and in this particular situation, is to protect our sport and our athletes. In coordination with all stakeholders, we will continue to do our best to ensure the safety of all,” said the president. of the body, the Austrian Marius Vizer.

The Tokyo Grand Slam had to leave several places for the Olympic Games in the 66 kg category, a selection that will take place at the time the tournament was scheduled, said the executive director of the Japanese Judo Federation, Soya Nakazato.

“The tournament is less than three months away, but the cancellation was decided at this time because doing it just before would have a huge impact on all concerned,” Nakazato said in a statement, adding that it was “unrealistic” to postpone the competition, for logistical and budgetary issues, with other events on the agenda.