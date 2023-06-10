This comes within the framework of a financing agreement dating back to 2018 between Egypt and the Corporation, which was renewed last year for an additional five years, with an amendment to the agreed credit limit from three billion to six billion dollars.

“Egypt’s strategic reserves of wheat are enough for 5.9 months,” Moselhi said, adding that “the government bought 3.44 million tons of local wheat.”

The Egyptian government plans to buy 4 million tons of local wheat during the current harvest season, which is nearing completion.

The Egyptian government usually buys wheat every year during the period from April to July.

The government bought a total of 4.2 million tons last year, from a target of at least six million. Cairo is trying to increase its purchases of local wheat to reduce its import bill amid a dollar shortage.

On Friday, the Egyptian Cabinet denied that Egypt had failed to pay its imports of imported wheat.