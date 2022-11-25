The Disciplinary Council of the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) has reprimanded the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (FHC) for violating the organisation’s code of ethics. On Friday, November 25, it is said in press release IIHF.

“The essence of the reprimand is that the Russian Hockey Federation was obliged to vigilantly monitor the behavior of teams and leagues under its jurisdiction. She didn’t,” the statement said.

It is noted that the FHC should have taken action to prevent teams, clubs and leagues under its jurisdiction from demonstrating support for Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.

On August 20, it became known that the IIHF does not plan to allow the national teams of Russia and Belarus to international competitions in 2023.

On February 28, the IIHF decided to suspend the national teams of Russia and Belarus from participating in international competitions for an indefinite period. Later, the IIHF’s independent disciplinary board rejected the FHR’s appeal to remove the Russian national teams from participating in international competitions.

The IIHF also deprived Russia of the right to host the Youth World Championship in 2023, which was supposed to be held in Omsk and Novosibirsk from December 26, 2022 to January 5, 2023.

Russian athletes began to be suspended from participation in many international sports competitions after the start of the special operation of the Russian Federation to protect the Donbass. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military.

