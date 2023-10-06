Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, the International Humanitarian City in Dubai dispatched a third air shipment to Benghazi, Libya, in response to the humanitarian crisis left by the devastating Storm Daniel that struck eastern Libya.

This morning (Friday), the city transported more than 90 metric tons of urgent relief materials on board a Boeing 747 plane that departed from Al Maktoum International Airport (Dubai World Central). The shipment included vital shelter aid, cooking utensils, blankets, household supplies, and more, from the stock of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees and the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Firm commitment

In light of the escalating scale of destruction and the increase in the number of missing people in eastern Libya, which requires a rapid and strong humanitarian response from the international community, Giuseppe Saba, Executive Director of the International Humanitarian City in Dubai, stressed the firm commitment to relief those afflicted in the difficult circumstances that Libya is going through and said: “ The International Humanitarian City in Dubai sent the third relief shipment via Benghazi. In line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, may God protect him, the city continues its mission to stand by those in need and enhance collective efforts. “For humanitarian response agencies at the global level to save lives quickly and efficiently.”

For his part, Khaled Khalifa, Advisor to the High Commissioner and Representative of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees to the Gulf Cooperation Council countries, said: “We express our gratitude for the humanitarian efforts made by the International Humanitarian City, and the continued support for the ongoing emergency in Libya, as this shipment included 35 metric tons of materials.” “Emergency relief for people affected by this tragedy, and the city’s generous contribution covers the costs of transporting this shipment, which contributes to strengthening relief efforts in the most affected areas in the east of the country.”

As for Ilir Koshaj, Head of the Global Fleet and the International Federation Logistics Center in Dubai, he said: “In partnership with the International Humanitarian City, we continue the air transportation of humanitarian aid to Libya, where we sent 55 metric tons of relief materials. We participated in managing the plane’s arrival to Benghazi Airport, It carries the third air shipment of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies from the Dubai centre. The shipment includes household equipment, blankets, cooking utensils, hygiene supplies and access to water, and will benefit about 12,500 of the most needy people, including those who lost their families and homes in the affected areas.

The International Humanitarian City covered the costs of operating this relief flight through its “Global Humanitarian Impact Fund,” which is concerned with supporting international humanitarian efforts and filling the gaps during the response to emergency crises.

Last month, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai, may God protect him, ordered the activation of a relief air bridge to send aid shipments to those affected by the humanitarian disaster in eastern Libya. Accordingly, the International Humanitarian City provided its support to facilitate the shipment of relief supplies from five prominent international humanitarian organizations.