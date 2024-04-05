The International Humanitarian Affairs Council discusses the implementation of the “Zayed Humanitarian Legacy” initiative

The International Humanitarian Affairs Council, during its meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Head of the Presidential Office for Development Affairs and Families of Martyrs and Chairman of the Council, discussed the funding priorities for the “Zayed Humanitarian Legacy” initiative, its structure, and the mechanisms for implementing the initiative that His Highness Sheikh ordered to launch. Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, with a value of 20 billion dirhams coinciding with Zayed Humanitarian Work Day.

During the meeting, the Council also discussed ways to enhance cooperation with partners from humanitarian and charitable organizations and parties concerned with humanitarian work, to implement the initiative’s projects and its current and future plans.

His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohammed Al Nahyan said that the Zayed Humanitarian Legacy Initiative, launched by His Highness the President of the State, and supervised by His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister and Head of the Presidential Office, comes within the framework of the approach of giving and benevolence that he established. The founding father of the UAE and its support for humanitarian and charitable work for the most needy communities in the world.

His Highness added that this initiative confirms the UAE's firm commitment to achieving social and economic progress, finding sustainable and pioneering development solutions for communities in need and engaging them in initiatives that support their stability and prosperity.

The “Zayed Humanitarian Legacy” initiative allocates 20 billion dirhams over 10 years to support projects and institutions working in the fields of humanitarian work and promoting sustainable development solutions. It also supports the fields of education, health, environment, food security, and responding to emergency humanitarian situations, in addition to other priority development areas.