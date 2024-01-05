The IIHF said that the admission of Russians to tournaments depends on security

The International Hockey Federation (IIHF) spoke out about the admission of Russian athletes to international tournaments. This is reported on website IIHF.

“Russia’s admission to the competition depends entirely on the safety of the athletes and organizers, as well as the IIHF’s ability to hold a safe tournament,” said International Ice Hockey Federation President Luc Tardif.

The IIHF Council suspended the Russian and Belarusian national teams from international competitions for an indefinite period after the start of a special military operation. In March 2023, the IIHF extended the suspension for the 2023/24 season. At the same time, Tardif said that the organization’s council would return to the issue of admitting the Russian and Belarusian national teams in March 2024.

On January 1, Tardif announced four conditions for the return of Russians to international tournaments. The Russian Hockey Federation needs to finally adopt the IIHF rules on international transfers, not allow a hockey player to play when he is suspended, agree to the universal concept of “contract,” and also accept the rules and bylaws of the IIHF.