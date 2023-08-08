The Sharjah Government Media Office announced the launch of the activities of the 12th session of the International Government Communication Forum, on September 13-14, at the Sharjah Expo Center, under the slogan: “Today’s Resources … Tomorrow’s Wealth”. It reviewed the experiences and expertise of a group of opinion and thought leaders and experts. In the government communication sector at the local, regional and international levels, to highlight the importance of exploiting and managing the resources and wealth owned by countries and societies, and how to transform them into factors of success and sustainable development.

This comes under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.

This year’s session of the forum focuses on how countries can invest in their various natural, human, scientific and cultural resources and turn them into wealth that supports development at the economic and social levels, and explore new resources that may appear in the future as a result of the development of science and technology, as well as the role of government communication in redefining existing and newly created wealth. Its activities are divided into four axes, including natural resources, intangible resources such as human wealth, culture, arts and sports, the wealth of technology and data, which are the wealth of the times, and finally the wealth of the future (beyond the wealth that we know).

Tariq Saeed Allay, Director General of the Sharjah Government Information Office, said: “The UAE has been proactive in directing and leading communication methodologies in the Arab region, and activating its impact on achieving comprehensive and sustainable development. The central track is in integrating societies with the policies and ambitious aspirations of states, and we look forward this year to experts and specialists in various pressing international challenges meeting on one platform, to present to governments in the region and the world the potential opportunities that can be invested by building an effective and influential communication system.

He added: “Wealths and resources are the center of stability and growth for the countries of the world, but discovering them and opening new visions for their employment and investment in them is the task of communication. That is why speakers at the forum this year put the world’s governments in front of new gates to overcome major economic, climate and social challenges through communication strategies and programs.” Effective, as it will witness the presentation of distinguished and successful experiences and analyze the power of communication in the success of its path, and open the door for discussion and dialogue in front of the participants to present the latest findings of the science and art of communication. existing in the world, and possesses one of the keys to achieving radical transformations in the civilized projects of countries and countries of the world.

The forum sessions review the importance of strengthening partnerships between countries to achieve the optimal investment of natural resources, and highlights the power of government communication in the success of global experiences in investing natural resources, such as agricultural experiences, confronting desertification, investing in clean energy sources, and others.

The forum discusses the importance of the intangible wealth of societies, which includes human and knowledge wealth such as culture, arts, tangible and intangible heritage, historical monuments, science, various events, and others. The forum highlights the role of government communication in defining the concept of these resources and highlighting their value and impact on development. It also discusses challenges and solutions to building and preserving these resources. The forum stimulates all groups of society to pay attention to these resources, develop them and turn them into an element of social and economic strength.

The forum’s sessions and speeches review technology and data as the wealth of the era, highlighting the new wealth produced by the modern era that was not known before, such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and the Internet of Things. The forum discusses the reasons for the disparity between societies in owning the wealth of the modern era, highlighting the role of government communication in defining the importance of data in enacting sound development policies, and the need to direct technology to find solutions to development challenges such as food security, climate, scarcity of resources, education and health, and others.

The Government Communication Forum also sheds light on the new wealth that has emerged and increased in value over the past thirty years, such as space, genome, blockchain, and others, and reviews the wealth that the future will witness. The forum will invite governments to anticipate the forms of these wealth, and be ready to own and invest them.