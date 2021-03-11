His Excellency Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Jarwan, Chairman of the Global Council for Tolerance and Peace, congratulated the Libyan Prime Minister Abdel Hamid Dabaiba and the Libyan people for granting the Libyan Parliament the confidence of the Government of National Unity.

Al-Jarwan said: The World Council for Tolerance and Peace and its members and partners around the world congratulate the Libyan people on such an important step, wishing the Libyan government of national unity success and payment to achieve all that the Libyan people aspire to in terms of advancement, prosperity and development, and this blessed step constitutes positive progress towards achieving Sustainable peace, comprehensive national reconciliation in Libya, and upholding the values ​​of tolerance and peace. The President of the World Council for Tolerance and Peace affirmed that the Council looks forward to more cooperation and joint work with the Libyan unity government and the Libyan House of Representatives, expressing the willingness of the Council and its various bodies to provide all efforts and experiences to support the great Libyan people, especially in the field of peace building, peaceful coexistence, sustainable human development and spreading the culture of tolerance. And respect for the principle of citizenship and human rights.