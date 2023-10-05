Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The General Assembly of the International Federation of Arabian Horse Racing (IFHAR) held its annual meeting, with the participation of representatives of member states, in the French capital, Paris, as part of the Federation’s axes and its ongoing plans to advance programs and initiatives to raise the status of the Arabian horse globally.

The meeting, which was chaired by Faisal Rahmani, President of the International Federation of Arabian Horse Racing, in the presence of members of the Executive Office and representatives of member states in the General Assembly, witnessed a review of the reality of current races in all countries and the qualitative shift witnessed by Arabian horse races, and the increase in their number in all countries of the world, which confirms the good planning programs. implemented by the International Federation, and its consistency with the plans of countries supporting the renaissance of the Arabian horse journey.

The meeting witnessed the approval of the request for 4 new countries to join the umbrella of the International Federation, namely Kuwait, Chile, Bolivia, and Uruguay. The meeting also witnessed the election of representatives of 4 countries in the Executive Office of the International Federation, namely: France, Morocco, Oman, and Saudi Arabia, which reserved its seat for the first time in the history of the International Federation for Racing. Arabian horses since its establishment.

The meeting reviewed, as part of its agenda, the major developments in Arabian horse racing in Oman, after the radical change in the equestrian structure. The meeting also witnessed the adoption of the new update mechanism on the website. It was also approved after a unanimous vote on the decision not to participate in mares directly in the races until a period of 6 months has passed. After the birth, the meeting also witnessed the return of Lebanon to the racing agenda of the International Arabian Horse Federation, in addition to discussing and reviewing new agreements that will see the light in Algeria during the coming period. It was also approved to sponsor an Arabian horse festival in Italy and races in America, Belgium, Brazil, Iran, Algeria and Syria.

During the meeting, Tunisia expressed its thanks and appreciation to the President of the International Federation, Faisal Rahmani, for his support and adoption of the initiative to pay owners’ prizes in Tunisian races within two and a half years.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the General Assembly of the International Federation of Arabian Horse Racing extended its thanks and gratitude to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President of the State, Deputy Prime Minister, and Head of the Presidential Office, for his generous support, great interest, and continued patronage of the progress and prosperity of the Arabian horse globally, and his pioneering role. In achieving the qualitative shift and the golden era of Arabian horse racing.

For his part, Faisal Rahmani, President of the International Federation of Arabian Horse Racing, expressed his thanks and appreciation to all member states in the General Assembly, welcoming the new members who recently joined the International Federation, congratulating the members who were elected to the Executive Office.

He said: We are proud of the stage that the International Federation of Arabian Horse Racing has reached, and the great prosperity that all countries of the world are witnessing, which has become a reality that we are experiencing during the racing agenda, which has risen in a distinguished and wonderful way that is consistent with the goals that were set since the beginning of our assumption of the mission in the International Federation.

He added: “Now we are witnessing a significant expansion in the circle of members of the General Assembly, and the joining of new members, which means the extension and comprehensiveness of our plans and programs for all countries and their openness, with continuous encouragement to the federations and tracks of the world, to enhance the presence of Arabian horse racing in the agenda of their activities and events in equestrian, which confirms the advanced position “For the programs of the International Federation and the distinguished cooperation of all members, federations and representatives of countries.”

He added: “It is with great pride and honor that we appreciate the support of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the renewer of the Arabian horse and the patron of its renaissance and excellence in the world, and his continuous sponsorship of the federation’s programs and its ongoing initiatives to develop the Arabian horse racing system in the world, and to continue to encourage owners and breeders to take care of the Arabian horse and raise production levels.” He said: “Without the support of His Highness, these successes and achievements of Arabian horses, which are living their golden age, would not have been achieved.”