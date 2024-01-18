International eSports Federation suspends Russia's membership because of Ukraine

The International Cyber ​​Sports Federation (IESF) has suspended its membership in the organization of the Russian Computer Sports Federation (FKS Russia). This is reported on website organizations.

It is noted that the decision was made after a complaint from Ukraine that the FCC of Russia began activities in new regions of the country. Despite the decision, Russian players and teams will be able to compete in IESF tournaments in a neutral status.

In September, the Ukrainian Esports Federation (UESF) threatened to leave the IESF due to the admission of Russians to tournaments with the national flag. UESF called on other esports organizations to join the protest.

On August 28, the IESF returned to Russian teams the right to compete under the national flag and anthem. The ban was in effect from April 2022.