In his briefing to the UN Security Council, Grundberg called for stopping the rhetoric of escalation in Yemen, and for using the dialogue channels established during the armistice.
He stressed that the solutions must be translated into tangible steps that include comprehensive peace measures.
During the briefing, he made the following statements:
- “The two parties to the conflict in Yemen are trying to show their willingness to search for solutions, but there is a need to translate this in a concrete way.”
- “I encourage both sides of the crisis to continue working closely with my office for the unconditional release of detainees.”
- “Sporadic fighting and exchanges of fire continued on several fronts, especially Taiz, Ma’rib, Al-Dhalea, Al-Hodeidah, Shabwa and Saada.”
- “I welcome the $1.2 billion support announced by Saudi Arabia at the beginning of this month.”
- Hostilities on the fronts in Yemen remain low despite the end of the truce last October.
- “This week I traveled to Muscat and met with representatives of the Houthi group and senior Omani officials, and last week I met in Riyadh with the head of the Presidential Leadership Council in Yemen and senior Saudi officials.”
- “My aides have also met over the past two weeks with government officials in Aden and representatives of the Houthi group in Sana’a.”
- “My office is working to invite the two sides of the Yemeni crisis to meet to build confidence and move towards a comprehensive and sustainable political settlement.”
- “I am concerned about reports of an increase in extremist activities in the recent period in the governorates of Abyan and Shabwa.”
- “I renew my welcome to the solution to the Safer oil tanker crisis, which prevented an environmental and humanitarian catastrophe.”
#international #envoy #Yemen #calls #permanent #cessation #war
Leave a Reply