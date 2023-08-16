In his briefing to the UN Security Council, Grundberg called for stopping the rhetoric of escalation in Yemen, and for using the dialogue channels established during the armistice.

He stressed that the solutions must be translated into tangible steps that include comprehensive peace measures.

During the briefing, he made the following statements:

“The two parties to the conflict in Yemen are trying to show their willingness to search for solutions, but there is a need to translate this in a concrete way.”

“I encourage both sides of the crisis to continue working closely with my office for the unconditional release of detainees.”

“Sporadic fighting and exchanges of fire continued on several fronts, especially Taiz, Ma’rib, Al-Dhalea, Al-Hodeidah, Shabwa and Saada.”

“I welcome the $1.2 billion support announced by Saudi Arabia at the beginning of this month.”