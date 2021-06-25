Geir Pedersen added to “Sky News Arabia”: “There are 3 areas in Syria that are under the control of different forces, and this situation must change.”

The United Nations envoy to Syria also joined the calls for maintaining the mandate to deliver humanitarian aid to the Syrians across the border without passing through Damascus, which Moscow rejects.

“Civilians across the country are in dire need of vital assistance and resilience. It is critical to maintain and expand access, including through cross-border and front-line operations,” Pedersen told the Security Council.

The envoy stressed that “a large-scale cross-border response is necessary for an additional 12 months to save lives,” according to AFP.

The cross-border mandate has been in place since 2014, but was drastically reduced last year by maintaining a single border entry point, the Bab al-Hawa (northwest) crossing with Turkey. The authorization expires on July 10.