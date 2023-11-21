But Busoni added, on the sidelines of a conference in Oslo, that the oil market is currently suffering from a deficit and that inventories are declining at a “rapid rate.”

“Global oil inventories are at low levels, which means we face the risk of increased volatility if there are surprises related to demand or supply,” she told Reuters.

Three OPEC+ sources told Reuters that OPEC+ is scheduled to consider whether to make additional cuts in oil supplies when it meets later this month, after prices fell about 16 percent since late September.

The price of Brent crude fell to about $82 per barrel after recording its highest levels this year last September, near $98. Concerns about demand and a potential surplus next year have pressured prices, despite support from OPEC+ cuts and conflict in the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia, Russia and other OPEC+ members have already pledged to reduce total oil production by 5.16 million barrels per day, or about 5 percent of daily global demand, in a series of steps starting in late 2022.

The cuts include 3.66 million barrels per day by OPEC+ and additional voluntary cuts by Saudi Arabia and Russia.

At its last production policy meeting in June, OPEC+ agreed to a broad agreement to limit supplies until 2024, and Saudi Arabia pledged a voluntary July production cut of 1 million barrels per day, which has since been extended until the end of 2023.

Brent crude futures recorded a decline in trading on Tuesday, by about 34 cents, equivalent to 0.4 percent, to $81.98 per barrel by 1134 GMT.